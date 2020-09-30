COVID-19 quarantine rules are loosened

Important new changes have been announced about changes to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

On Monday, Sept. 28, the state announced that it has lifted its ban on visiting elderly residents of nursing homes. There will be strict limitations on visits, however, to provide the greatest protection for the at-risk residents as well as for staff. The change was prompted by new guidance from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Nursing homes are being advised to only allow one visitor per resident at one time, and to limit the number of visitors in the building at one time. It is suggested that visitation times be limited, and that visitors not be allowed to walk around the building; they should go directly to see the resident’s room, and then leave as soon as the visit has ended.

Detailed instructions on nursing home visits can be found here.

Gov. Ned Lamont also announced last week that — beginning on Oct. 8 — Connecticut is moving forward to Phase 3 of the COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.

When Phase 3 begins, there will be substantial increases in the number of patrons allowed at three types of businesses.

And private gatherings can now be significantly larger in certain circumstances. At a commercial establishment, for example, 50% capacity is now allowed (with a cap of 100 people).

Outdoor events at homes and commercial establishments can now have up to 150 people. And graduation ceremonies are now allowed.

For more details on Phase 3, go to the state website at www.ct.gov and look for Recent News on the bottom right.