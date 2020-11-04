Voter turnout was indeed larger

Voter turnout was higher than normal this year in the Northwest Corner.

Several factors could have contributed to that, including a sense of anxiety about the current political situation as well as the fact that absentee ballots were allowed for more voters. There has also been a recent influx of new property owners to area towns, especially Salisbury and Sharon, with many of the new homeowners choosing to live (and voter) here full-time rather than part-time.

We offer here a comparison of vote totals from the 2016 presidential election and the 2020 vote.

Town of Canaan

(Falls Village)

Total voted in 2020: 664

Total voted in 2016: 608

Cornwall

Total voted in 2020: 1,061

Total voted in 2016: 950

Kent

Total voted in 2020: 1,904

Total voted in 2016: 1,491

North Canaan

Total voted in 2020: 1,712

Total voted in 2016: 1,543

Salisbury

Total voted in 2020: 2,544

Total voted in 2016: 2,387

Sharon

Total voted in 2020: 1,587

Total voted in 2016: 1,447