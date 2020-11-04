THIS WEEK'S DIGITAL EDITIONS
Home / Home
Home » Lakeville Journal » Voter turnout was indeed larger

Voter turnout was indeed larger

November 4, 2020
By 
Cynthia Hochswender
Voter turnout was higher than normal this year in the Northwest Corner. 
Several factors could have contributed to that, including a sense of anxiety about the current political situation as well as the fact that absentee ballots were allowed for more voters. There has also been a recent influx of new property owners to area towns, especially Salisbury and Sharon, with many of the new homeowners choosing to live (and voter) here full-time rather than part-time.
We offer here a comparison of vote totals from the 2016 presidential election and the 2020 vote. 
 
Town of Canaan 
(Falls Village)
Total voted in 2020: 664
Total voted in 2016: 608
 
Cornwall
Total voted in 2020: 1,061
Total voted in 2016: 950
 
Kent
Total voted in 2020: 1,904
Total voted in 2016: 1,491
 
North Canaan
Total voted in 2020: 1,712
Total voted in 2016: 1,543
 
Salisbury
Total voted in 2020: 2,544
Total voted in 2016: 2,387
 
Sharon
Total voted in 2020: 1,587
Total voted in 2016: 1,447

More Information

TriCorner News

Copyright The Lakeville Journal
860-435-9873
PO Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039
All Rights Reserved

Membership

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media