Voter turnout was indeed larger
November 4, 2020
Voter turnout was higher than normal this year in the Northwest Corner.
Several factors could have contributed to that, including a sense of anxiety about the current political situation as well as the fact that absentee ballots were allowed for more voters. There has also been a recent influx of new property owners to area towns, especially Salisbury and Sharon, with many of the new homeowners choosing to live (and voter) here full-time rather than part-time.
We offer here a comparison of vote totals from the 2016 presidential election and the 2020 vote.
Town of Canaan
(Falls Village)
Total voted in 2020: 664
Total voted in 2016: 608
Cornwall
Total voted in 2020: 1,061
Total voted in 2016: 950
Kent
Total voted in 2020: 1,904
Total voted in 2016: 1,491
North Canaan
Total voted in 2020: 1,712
Total voted in 2016: 1,543
Salisbury
Total voted in 2020: 2,544
Total voted in 2016: 2,387
Sharon
Total voted in 2020: 1,587
Total voted in 2016: 1,447