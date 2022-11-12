Update: Hayes defeats Logan in CT's 5th Congressional District

Election update: Thursday, Nov. 10, 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

On Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 3 p.m. the Secretary of the State’s office announced incumbent Jahana Hayes (D) has defeated GOP challenger George Logan in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District.

"The inclusion of these vote totals brings the margin of victory for Representative Hayes to 1842 votes. This total exceeds any statutory margin of victory that would necessitate a recount. As such, with the inclusion of Salisbury’s vote totals, there is no statutory requirement for a recount in the 5th Congressional District.”

The Associated Press has also called the race for Hayes, who gave a victory speech Wednesday night, Nov. 9.

Logan has scheduled a press conference for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m.

.

Election update: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m. the race for the U.S. House of Representatives Fifth District seat between incumbent Jahana Hayes (D) and GOP challenger George Logan appears to have been won by Hayes by a very slender margin of 398 votes.

With just under 100% of the vote reported, Hayes has 124,708 votes for 50.08% (running on the Democratic and Working Families lines).

Logan has 124,310 votes for 49.92% (on the Republican and Independent lines).

Incumbent State Representative Maria Horn (D) beat Republican Chris Dupont in the 46th state House district. WIth 100% of precincts reporting, Horn has 5,869 votes for 60.83% (Democratic, Independent and Working Families lines).

Dupont has 3779 votes for 39.17% (Republican line).

State Representative Steve Harding, a Republican currently representing the 107th House district, defeated Democratic candidate Eva Bermudez Zimmerman for the state Senate’s 30th district. With 100% of precincts reporting, Harding has 23,575 votes for 55.71%.

Zimmerman, running on the Democratic, Independent and Working Families lines, has 18,746 votes for 44.29%.

Probate Judge: With all precincts reporting, Republican Jordan M. Richards beat Democrat Kristen Mostowy 9940 votes (53.71%) to 8567 votes (4629).

Ballot question: Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?

Yes: 659,503 (60%).

No: 424,237 (40%).

U.S. Senate: Incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal won a third term, defeating Republican Leora Levy with 684,827 votes or 57.19% (Democratic and Working Families) to Levy’s 512,610 or 42.81% (Republican line only).

Governor/Lieutenant Governor: Incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz have won reelection with 671,202 votes for 55.74% (Democratic, Working Families and Griebel-Frank for Connecticut lines), with 99% reported as of 11 a.m..

GOP challengers Bob Stefanowski and Laura Devlin have 521,346 votes for 43.29%.

The Independent Party ran its own candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, Robert Hotaling and Stewart “Chip” Beckett. They received 11,694 votes for .97%.

Other statewide races: Democrats swept the races for Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, and Attorney General.

Again, all results are unofficial as of 3 p.m. Nov. 9.