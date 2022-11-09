Updated: Gasoline tanker spill causes evacuations, road closure in Norfolk

This article was updated at 5:50 p.m., Nov. 8.

NORFOLK — A gasoline tanker truck rolled over in the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 5, on Route 44 just east of the Village Green, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel into the town’s storm drain system.

According to the police report, a tanker truck operated by Lamont Barham, 27, of Bridgeport was driving westbound when the truck swerved into the opposite lane, hitting a utility pole and then a fire hydrant.

The vehicle then rolled onto its passenger side and spilled its entire contents of 8,200 gallons of fuel into the town’s drainage system.

Following a response by the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department and Norfolk Lions Club Ambulance at 5:58 a.m., Eversource cut power to the area. Residents were evacuated from the area for safety reasons, and those who chose and/or had no other options were moved to Botelle Elementary School, which also serves as the town’s emergency shelter.

Cleanup by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) began that afternoon.

DEEP’s investigation found that gasoline spillage from the upended truck traveled under Pettibone Lane into the brook at Maple Avenue and then down to the culvert at the five-way intersection of Emerson Street, Mills Way, Shepard Road and John Curtiss Road.

A sand berm was placed, blocking the gasoline from moving farther down Shepard Road and preventing it from entering the Blackberry River.

According to Norfolk Emergency Management, DEEP’s monitoring of the river has produced no evidence that any gasoline from the spill has reached it. The Connecticut National Guard Civil Support Team is assisting with air and soil observation. The EPA considers the site “of federal interest.”

“The scope of this incident is basically unprecedented in town,” said Jonathan Barbagallo, the town’s assistant emergency management director and public information officer.

The evacuations came to an end at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Route 44 residents were allowed to return to their homes after metering by the NVFD.

Traffic detours were set in place. The town’s emergency services said that Route 44 east of the Village Green will be closed until Friday, Nov. 11. Temporary traffic lights are expected to be installed to allow for an alternating lane of traffic.

Soil core samples are being taken, and Maple Avenue and Pettibone Lane continue to show signs of contamination. The brook from Maple Avenue to the five-way intersection has been heavily contaminated, and DEEP and Environmental Services Inc. are vacuuming affected water. There are still no signs that the spill reached the nearby Blackberry River. Cleanup efforts at all sites are expected to take several weeks.

The driver was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington and treated for minor injuries. Barham was found at fault in the accident. Trooper Lance Carlson of Troop B in North Canaan issued a warning for failure to maintain lane.