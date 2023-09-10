Fire engulfs family home in Norfolk

NORFOLK — In the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 10, Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department responded to a massive house fire at 189 Litchfield Road.

Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo said one firefighter injured his wrist while battling the flames but the family escaped unharmed.

“There were four people in the house at the time and they were all able to get our safely.” said Barbagallo.

The home is the residence of Jenny and Mike Langendoerfer. Barrett and Xavier, their sons, were in the house with the parents when the fire erupted.

Barbagallo reported that crews from as far as Woodbury, Watertown, Thomaston, Bantam and Harwinton were on scene to assist volunteer firefighters from Norfolk.

An investigation by state and local fire marshals was underway on Sept. 10 to determine the cause of the fire.

Updates will be posted to @NorfolkPIO1 on Twitter.