Absentee voting and the November election

In an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote, the state House of Representatives passed a bill to allow absentee vote by mail ballots for the November election. The bill was passed by the Senate on Tuesday, July 28. Gov. Ned Lamont promised to sign the measure, which allows voters to vote absentee if they are concerned about being exposed to the coronavirus.

Voting by mail (absentee) is already an option for the Aug. 11 primary.

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) said the House debate on the Governor’s Proclamation containing four bills (one of which was the voting bill) lasted through the night on Thursday, July 23, with the final vote taken on Friday at 9:30 a.m.

In the days leading up to the vote, Horn convened a two-part Town Hall event, assembling town clerks and registrars of voters in her district who wanted to know what to tell voters.

Participating in the online events were town clerks Linda Amerighi (Sharon), Carol Anderson (Torrington) and Darlene Brady (Kent) and Registrars of Voters Karin Gerstel (Salisbury) and Jayne Ridgway (Cornwall).

In brief, town clerks are in charge of the voting process and can advise voters on all aspects of that process, whether in-person voting or absentee. Registrars of voters maintain the current voter registration lists and assume responsibility for the logistics of election day.

Horn emphasized that voters may still vote in-person for the primary on Aug. 11 and for the Nov. 3 election if they prefer. Absentee voting due to the pandemic is just another option.

“Many people want to vote in person and they can, and they will be safe,” Horn assured.

For those opting to vote by mail but who don’t want to mail in their completed ballot, there are also ballot drop-off boxes at each town hall. The boxes are emptied regularly by the town clerk, the only person allowed access to the box.

Voters who are uncertain about whether they are registered to vote can determine that by going to the secretary of the state’s website (www.portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter-Information/Voting-Eligib...) or by calling their town clerk.

It is also possible to register to vote and to cast a ballot on Election Day by going to the polling location. In the Northwest Corner, voting and registering are both done at the town halls.

All agreed that the primary process is providing a rehearsal for election officials and voters alike as they prepare for the November election.

Many area residents have received applications for an absentee primary ballot in their mail in recent weeks. Voting officials ask that if such an application form indicated the name of someone who is no longer living at that address, the application form should be brought to the local registrar of voters.

When completing ballots, black felt tip pens are best, but dark blue would be OK. If a mistake is made, for example coloring in an unintended oval, voters may clearly note the error and then clearly indicate the intended oval. There is a process whereby that ballot can be counted, although not by the machine. Instead, representatives of both parties will read the ballot and agree on the voter’s intent, entering those votes manually into the system.

Any questions about registration or the voting process can be directed to town clerks or registrars.

Most important: “Please vote,” Horn said.