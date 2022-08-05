2022 Primary Election Results

Leora R. Levy won the Republican primary election for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 9, over former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides and conservative challenger Peter Lumaj.

The following numbers are unofficial and reflect what the Secretary of the State election results website posted as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Go to http://ctemsmedia.pcctg.net/index.html#/home for updated results.

Statewide, Levy received 51,648 votes to 36,300 for Klarides. Lumaj received 8,474 votes.

Levy was endorsed last week by former President Donald Trump. She will face incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) in November’s general election.

For secretary of the state, Dominic Rapini beat Terrie E. Wood, 49,800 to 35,801.

Republican voter turnout statewide was a little over 20%.

Democrats chose candidates for secretary of the state and state treasurer. Stephanie Thomas won the former with 82,059 votes to Maritza Bond’s 26,169.

In a three-way contest for treasurer, Erick Russell prevailed, winning 61,961 votes to 24,480 for Dita Bhargava and 21,046 for Karen Dubois-Walton.

Democratic voter turnout statewide was 14.5 %.

Individual Town Results