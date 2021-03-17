Younger people can now get vaccine sooner

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, March 15, that the schedule for eligibility for vaccines is expected to accelerate.

The governor announced that supplies of the vaccine are coming more quickly and in larger quantities and that, as a result, the revised schedule will be:

March 19: Scheduling opens to all individuals age 45 to 54

• April 5 (tentative): Scheduling opens to all individuals age 16 to 44.

Appointments must be made in advance for vaccinations, but they can only be made after your age group becomes eligible. You can go to and request enrollment in the government VAMS (Vaccine Administration Management System) program at www.dphsubmissions.ct.gov/OnlineVaccine.

It also helps to register with Hartford Health Care and Walgreens, both of which offer vaccinations in the Northwest Corner.

According to the press release from the governor’s office, “Connecticut continues to rank among the top five states in the nation in the percentage of population that has been vaccinated.”