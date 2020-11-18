We thank you for your service

Veterans Day was observed in area towns in ceremonies that were perhaps smaller than the normal observances but heartfelt nonetheless.

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) was at the service in North Canaan at the statue of the World War I Doughboy, and chatted with senior veteran Nick Gandolfo.

Kent veterans, joined by a few family and friends, gathered at the war memorial and shared thoughts on the importance of the day.

Salisbury veterans gathered at the memorial outside Town Hall, with veterans and children participating.

In Cornwall and Falls Village, elementary school students sent notes and photos to veterans in their towns, thanking them for their service.

And in Sharon, in addition to a ceremony at the war memorial, members of the American Legion Herbert Klebes Post 126 offered flag burning service.

— Cynthia Hochswender