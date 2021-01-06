Voters showed strong support for the Democrats

Connecticut voters chose Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Biden and Kamala Harris received 956,660 votes, and Trump and Vice President Mike Pence garnered 171,891 votes.

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5) beat GOP challenger David X. Sullivan for the 5th Congressional District seat, 171,891 to 142,678.

Incumbent state Sen. Craig R. Miner (R-30) won his reelection bid for the state Senate, as did state Rep. Maria Horn (D-64).

Voters here overwhelmingly supported the Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In Cornwall, the Democrats prevailed 760-250; in Falls Village it was Biden, 437-209. Kent went for Biden, 1,249-568. The same was true in Salisbury (Biden 2,023-502) and Sharon (1,019-510).

The margin was much closer in North Canaan, where Biden beat Trump 842 to 786.

Region One School District voters preferred Hayes to Sullivan by similar margins. Hayes appeared on two lines on the ballot, the Democratic and Working Families lines.

Hayes won easily everywhere in Region One except North Canaan, where the challenger prevailed by a 716-491 margin.

Miner (R-30) won his reelection bid against Democratic challenger David Gronbach, but Miner did not fare well in most Region One towns, losing in every town except North Canaan.

Horn (D-64) won reelection in a rematch from 2018 with Republican Brian Ohler. Ohler carried two Region One towns: North Canaan and Falls Village. Horn dominated in the other four towns.