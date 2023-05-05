Vital social workers come in short supply

Editor’s Note: This is the second and last of a series examining the role of town social service directors in the Northwest Corner.

In the first report on town social services in Sharon, Kent and Cornwall, there was consensus that communities are safer, happier and healthier when their residents’ basic needs are met at both state and local levels. Still, despite the need and projected positive outlook for employment growth in the social service field, a severe shortage of providers remains across the board.

Reasons for the shortage include lack of funding and incentives for workers in rural areas, extreme professional demands, and an increase in complexity of challenges. In a nation short on universal programs, American social service providers help bridge gaps in health and human-service care, thereby improving health equity.

Rural settings are considered disadvantaged when it comes to care access. According to the Journal of Community Practice, rural communities face specific challenges in addressing problems, including social and spatial isolation, the lack of resources and trained practitioners.

The Northwest Corner, a region with a strong culture of volunteerism, also has a relatively long history of town social service employment providing information, referrals and support to assist residents seeking a variety of local and state services.

Salisbury

It was a fast-paced day for Patrice McGrath when I spoke to her. McGrath fills a large role in the town of Salisbury. She works full-time- as a part-time Social Service Agent for the town and also as Director of the Salisbury Family Center.

While her town position is funded by Salisbury, the position at the Salisbury Family Center is based on private donations, which fund the nonprofit. The Salisbury Family Center, started in 1930, describes itself as a “not-for-profit charitable organization that offers support for residents of Salisbury who are struggling with financial or other difficulties.”

The Center offers a wide array of services for all ages. McGrath informed me that “Salisbury is unique in that in addition to town social services, residents have access to additional resources provided by Salisbury Family Services.”

McGrath summarized a snapshot of her town position responsibilities that include medical referrals, help with utility bills, rental assistance applications, emergency services that address electric, home and work terminations before she directs me to her colleague, Lisa McAuliffe, who is the head of Salisbury’s Senior Services and the town’s Recreation Director.

McGrath can be reached at 860-435-5187 and email at pmcgrath@salisburyct.us

McAuliffe has been the director of Senior Services since 2018 and the Recreation Director beginning in 2005. In her role as Recreation Director for the town, she runs youth and adult recreation programs for the community at Trotta Field, Community Field, and Town Grove. Stacey Dodge works with McAuliffe to oversee the Town Grove, which was donated to the town of Salisbury by the Belcher family. She serves as a lifeguard the Salisbury Recreation Adult Laps Swim Program at the Hotchkiss pool and teaches the lifeguarding course with Jacquie Rice, Rhonda Rinnisland and Pat Kelly.

McAuliffe expressed particular passion in her role as Senior Services Director, which she took on from her predecessor, Mike Beck. She credits him with working very hard to obtain a state grant which enabled the town to build an updated senior center. Examples of programming at the senior center include exercise classes, nutrition resources, Medicare and prescription open enrollment guidance, and the AARP Tax Center.

The AARP Tax Center at the senior center is run by volunteers including Beck, Tom Cunningham and Emily Eagan. Last year they helped provide free tax assistance to 150 people from Salisbury, Lakeville and other neighboring towns.

The center is important for a town whose majority of residents are over age sixty. McAuliffe stated that “Sometimes people won’t reach out due to pride or shyness but social connection is very important — and especially so during the pandemic. We welcome everyone.”

McAuliffe can be reached at 860-435-5186 and email at lmcauliffe@salisburyct.us

North Canaan

North Canaan is an area in high need, but with a part- time social service agent position. That role is filled by Sharon Kelly-Levesque. Before her hire, the turnover rate in that position was high, but Kelly-Levesque informed me that she plans to stay. “I love what I do,” she said. “Bottom line is that you have to care. It’s not an assembly line, you have to get to know the person who you are helping. Some people are leery to seek help but the need here is massive. “

As in all towns, the issues of poverty, homelessness, mental health and addiction challenges persist.

Assisting residents with Energy Assistance, Renter’s Rebate, Social Security, DSS Benefits, and Housing Applications for the Homeless Programs are services that Kelly-Levesque provides on a regular basis. She makes referrals to Western Connecticut Area on Aging and Project Sage.

Kelly-Levesque works with schools to assist children and familes as referrals reach her.

“Whatever the need is when they walk in here, I do everything possible to help,” she said. It is clear, as it is with other town social service providers, that her role is not only her job, but her calling.

Kelly-Levesque’s office is located in the North Canaan town hall. She can be reached at 860-824-3133 ext 110 and email socialservice@northcanaan.org

Falls Village

Theresa Snyder Graney, Town Social Service Agent, has been in her part-time position for fourteen years, serving Falls Village.

“I love my job, we are blessed to have all so many resources like the Jane Lloyd Fund, The Blue Horizon Fund, The Prescription Assistance Program, Fishes & Loves, just to name a few, in our rural area to help families.

“We all collaborate and support each other,” she said.

As with her colleagues in other towns, Snyder Graney provides a wide range of services funded by state, federal funds and grants, as well as local donations.

Snyder Graney told me about her work with both families and senior citizens. She has the dual role of Town Social Services Director, and Coordinator of the Falls Village Senior Center. At the senior center there are weekly Thursday lunches served, and activities and events. Recently, A Saint Patrick’s Day Luncheon was held. Once monthly, the senior group takes a field trip to explore greater Connecticut cultural centers and institutions. Lunch is included in the trips. North Canaan residents have been welcomed and have participated in the Senior Center for many years. Informative educational events such as Medicare fraud awareness, navigating Medicare choices, senior nutrition; as well as clinics such as blood pressure checks and flu vaccines are provided.

“I enjoy working with the seniors. We have an aging population in our town. This is an important place for seniors to gather. We are like family here,” she said.

Snyder Graney also works collaboratively with the local elementary school, the Lee H. Kellogg School, providing opportunities for children and seniors to connect. Kindergarten, first and second grades at the school have visited with seniors to socialize and play board games. Recently, a three-month program with seniors and seventh graders was completed, during which time kindness, compassion, and wisdom was exchanged. As part of the program, seventh graders taught Spanish to seniors. Snyder Graney also informed me that part of her role with children and families is to organize Back-to-School Supplies/Shoes and Holiday Programs, in which many children participate. While things get busy during the holidays, services and support for families are year-round.

Snyder Graney can be reached at 860-824-9855 and email at socialservices@canaanfallsvillage.org

Isabelle Clark Foster is a licensed independent clinical social worker.