The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 is the precise moment that the armistice was signed ending World War 1. Veterans Day ceremonies in area towns this year have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lakeville Journal Co. thanks all veterans and current military for their service.

Canaan (Falls Village)

There will not be a Veterans Day ceremony this year.

Cornwall

“This year we are promoting the story of Ethan Allan and his four brothers, who spent their youth in Cornwall before heading to settle in Vermont,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway. “They were key in the capture of Fort Ticonderoga.

“The highway department has just restored the fence at the Allen cemetery off Route 125, where their father Joseph Allen, an early Cornwall selectman, is buried and where a monument to Cornwall pioneer soldiers erected 98 years ago still stands.”

Kent

The Veterans Day service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Kent Veterans Memorial on Maple Street, by the American Legion Hall-Jennings Post 153.

Andrew Ocif, the Adjutant of Post # 153 and chairman of the Kent Veterans committee will lead the ceremonies that will commence with an invocation and prayer from the Rev. John Heecki of the First Congregational Church, followed by a seven-gun salute and taps by bagpiper Donald Hicks. He will then introduce Kent First Selectman Jean Speck, who will say a few words about Veterans Day.

As a result of recent criteria changes by the American Legion and government guidelines, the names of peacetime veterans who entered the United States military from Kent have now been etched onto a monument and will be read. Several other names of veterans that served during the Vietnam, Korean and Persian Gulf eras have also been etched on their respective monuments and will also be read.

Because of the continuing pandemic situation, residents attending the service are requested to wear face masks and maintain social distancing during the service. The luncheons for veterans and their families put on by the local churches the past several years will not be held, for the same reason.

From Saturday, Nov. 7, through Tuesday, Nov. 10, Post #153 with the cooperation of Davis IGA, veterans will again collect money to support American Legion Charities.

North Canaan

Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851 (104 South Canaan Road) will host a “drive through” barbecue chicken dinner on Sunday, Nov. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a very limited number of meals available on that day; call ahead to pre-order (860-824-8158). The cost for a half chicken and sides is $13 per person (or $10 for children 12 and under); cash or check only.

On Veterans Day at 11 a.m., there will be a socially distant Honor Guard with Rifle Salute. VFW Commander, Kirk Harrington will say a few words at the North Canaan World War I Doughboy in the center of town.

From 5 to 7 p.m. that evening there will be a free spaghetti dinner for area veterans at Couch-Pipa VFW. Call the Post at 860-824-8158 no later than 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, for take out/drive through orders. Members will bringing food out to your vehicle if you choose not to eat inside. Due to COVID-19, we are limited to no more than 50 people in our upstairs hall. Social Distancing will be in effect. Donations are accepted. VFW member David Dodge and his family will be prepare the meal. Sausage and meatballs have been donated by Jay and Kim Gasperini.

Salisbury

Salisbury veterans will gather outside Town Hall at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 but this year there will be no ceremony at Salisbury Central School.

Although attendance is not encouraged because of the COVID-19 quarantine, anyone who does attend is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Sharon

The American Legion’s Herbert Klebes Post 126 will conduct their annual flag-burning ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. They will be properly retiring a number of used flags during the ceremony, which will be held at the Veterans Memorial across from the Clock Tower. All are welcome to attend and to bring any used flags that they wish to retire.