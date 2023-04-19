Town social workers fill big need

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series examining the role of town social service directors in the Northwest Corner.

The consensus in many states, including Connecticut, is that communities are safer, happier and healthier when their residents’ basic needs are met at both state and local levels.

The Northwest Corner, a region with a strong culture of volunteerism, also has a relatively long history of town social service employment.

Town Directors of Social Services and Social Service Municipal Agents across the country provide information, referrals and support to assist residents seeking a variety of local and state services.

The employment outlook for this kind of service, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, is strong.

Employment in the field of social and human services is projected to grow by 12 percent from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations and reflecting growing health and social-service needs of citizens.

Many Social and Human Service Assistants also work for nonprofit organizations, for-profit social service agencies, and state and local governments.

But in terms of town social service, not all municipalities invest in hiring agents, although during and because of the pandemic the need for them has become clear.

“We have amazing social service agents out in the Northwest Corner who know their communities and the needs of residents intimately,” said State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64). “They are skillful, compassionate, creative, tenacious and deeply committed to the well-being of all residents and have taken on a broad array of tasks in order to accomplish that.”

SHARON

Melia Hill was working a typical day as Sharon’s Social Service Agent on the morning that I interviewed her. Her position is part-time, but never slow. The role of Town Social Service Agent in Sharon has existed since 1988, when its initial employee, Ella Clark started both the long-valued and treasured Chore Service, and the Sharon Food Bank.

In the course of a day, Hill assists residents in a myriad of ways. She has been helping residents with needs pertaining to food, energy assistance and housing, as well as accessing other essentials for well being. Examples of her work include helping with fuel assistance via the Community Action Agency of Western Connecticut, prescription assistance via the Foundation for Community Health, food-assistance applications and transporting and delivering groceries from the Lakeville and Sharon food pantries.

Financial assistance for these programs comes from state, federal and local resources including the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and the Sharon Community Foundation, among others. Hill stated that generous private donations to town funds including the fuel fund were extremely helpful last year when oil fuel prices soared above $5 and $6 a gallon. Hill also coordinates receiving and distributing gift and food drives each year for Sharon for fall and winter holidays. The donations for these come from local residents, local churches, Sundays in the Country food drive, and the Salvation Army.

To reach Sharon call 860-364-1003 or email: sharon.social.services@gmail.com

KENT

Samantha Hasenflue, Director of Social Services for Kent has been in her position with a part-time assistant, funded by the town, for a year. The job has just recently become full time, with benefits.

“I am grateful,” she told me, “because this is a difficult role to fill with part-time hours, due to the increase in need.”

Hasenflue’s position has been in existence for at least ten years in Kent, she stated. Social service agents work with all age groups and Hasenflue’s role is no exception. She helps with applications for SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and all state program applications including energy assistance, renter’s rebate, and housing applications via Kent Affordable Housing and Templeton Farms Senior Housing.

Hasenflue helps with prescription assistance through the Foundation for Community Health and by navigating Medicare mainly through referrals to the CHOICES Program through the Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging. She assists with financial hardship grant applications through local sources including the Berkshire Taconic and Kent Community Funds.

With rising rates of food insecurity, Hasenflue’s work running the Kent Food Bank is critical. Management tasks include: ordering through Connecticut Foodshare, monthly shopping trips to stock shelves, collecting local donations, and collaborating with New Milford Social Services for bread pick up.

Hasenflue said there is a big focus on senior citizens due to an aging population.

She has been tasked with reopening and running the Kent Senior Center, which was closed during the pandemic, and has been hard at work at the Senior Center since August 2022.

It is now in operation with bimonthly lunches and full active programming.

When I asked Hasenflue about why local rural social services might be important, she had no shortage of answers.

“Residents would have to go to Torrington or Danbury from here. The trip is challenging because of transportation difficulties that include shared or no vehicle situations,” she said. Navigating application centers can be overwhelming — even at its best. Technology is also difficult at times, and Hasenflue is happy to help residents navigate these types of websites. She can be reached at the town hall or senior center in Kent.

“Anything someone comes to me for help with, I will either find a resource, or help them navigate it. Where there is a will, there is a way,” Hasenflue said.

In terms of rural support for its residents, Hasenflue also addressed the importance of collaboration among towns. For example, towns often share food bank access. She expressed appreciation for the Kent Community Fund’s work with its Roundtable Connections.

She states that town Municipal and Social Service Agents recently gathered to meet with Project Sage, formerly known as Women’s Support Services, which serves towns in the northwest corner of Connecticut.

Hasenflue would also value increased opportunities for town agents to gather, a common sentiment among town providers.

To reach Kent call 860-927-1586 or email: socialservices@townofkent.org

CORNWALL

Heather Dinneen is full time in her role as Social Services Director for Cornwall. She works directly with over eighty families. Dineen informed me that Cornwall has heavily invested in affordable housing and social service. Cornwall has had a social services position for over twenty years. As with her colleagues in neighboring towns, she connects residents with a wide array of services and referrals. She runs the Cornwall food Pantry, Senior Center and Back-to-School/Holiday Gift programs.

Dinneen informed me that in Connecticut, towns have long been required to have a municipal agent appointed to work with the elderly. The social service positions have grown out of that requirement to meet the need of the wider population. Dinneen connects residents to state programs and regional resources such as the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation and its Blue Horizons and Jane Lloyd Funds. The Cornwall Food and Field fund, a local resource, assists with essential bills and emergencies.

To reach Cornwall call 860-671-9315 or email: cornwallsocialservices@gmail.com

Next: Salisbury, North Canaan and Falls Village.

Isabelle Clark Foster is a licensed independent clinical social worker.