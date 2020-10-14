There will (sort of) be a 2020 Halloween …

At press time, this is the information that we have on what area towns are doing this year. It’s possible that plans will change (see COVID-19 clusters story this page). On behalf of town leaders and property owners, please only trick or treat in your own town.

It is ultimately up to families to decide whether or not to participate, said Dr. Mark Hirko, president of Sharon Hospital. He did say, however, that “We are seeing an uptick of the virus,” and in areas where “more things open, all those areas have shown an increase in positive cases.”

He said he is not in a position to condone any particular activity, but instead pointed to three main factors that mitigate the spread: hand washing, masks and social distancing.

Hirko said he was originally planning on attending a Pumpkin Stroll this weekend, but decided against it. “You have to practice what you preach.”

Safety tips

Salisbury Central School sent out guidelines from the state and the Centers for Disease Control:

• Parents/guardians can pack a travel bottle of their own hand sanitizer. Wash hands once you get home.

• Parents/guardians should limit the number of homes their children visit.

• It is not recommended to trick-or-treat with people outside of your household.

• Remain 6 feet away from people outside your household at all times.

• All trick-or-treating participants should wear a mask or face covering while outside at all times. A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and does not leave gaps around the face.

• Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth or surgical mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask. Do not wear a costume rubber mask over another face covering of any kind.

Salisbury

As always, several residential streets in Lakeville will be closed to traffic between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. Parking is traditionally in the Salisbury Bank and Trust lot.

Candy should be “grab and go” and not handed out directly.

Streets will be blocked from car traffic; the town constable will be patrolling the neighborhood; Lakeville fire police will help with traffic and safe street crossings.

Kent

First Selectman Jean Speck said that, “Halloween is definitely a big tradition here in Kent. But most importantly, as always, we want everyone to be safe. We are encouraging all to follow the CDC and state guidance for celebrating this year.

“It is up to individuals whether or not they want to go trick-or-treating in the village this year.”

She added that, “The Kent Volunteer Fire Department is planning activities outside at the firehouse.”

Kent Park and Recreation is planning a Drive-Through Haunted event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Club Getaway, 52 South Kent Road, and invites Kent community groups and businesses to set-up a haunted station.

North Canaan

Trick-or-treating is allowed, but town officials did not respond to questions about whether there will be any special areas set aside or any organized activities.

Parents can ask at school or call Town Hall.

Sharon

The annual costume contest at the firehouse will not be held this year. Town officials say it is up to families to decide if they will trick-or-treat and it is up to homeowners to decide if they will offer treats. Town officials did not share any additional information on whether there will be support, as there usually is, from the State Police and town constables.

Cornwall

There will not be any of the traditional town-sponsored Halloween activities in Cornwall this year.

There will be a celebration on Friday, Oct. 30, of some kind at Cornwall Consolidated School, organized with help from the Parks and Recreation Commission.

The town is discouraging door-to-door visits on Halloween itself.

Falls Village

The Falls Village Recreation Commission will distribute “grab and go” treat bags for children on the Falls Village Green beginning at 5 p.m. There will not be an indoor party or pizza provided this year. Protective masks are required and the 6-foot social distancing rules will apply.

A virtual pumpkin carving contest is also offered. Photos of carved pumpkins can be posted on the Falls Village Recreation Center Facebook page for a chance to win prizes. Categories for the contest are: up to 10 years old; 11-15; and 16 and older.

Contact Emily Peterson, recreation director, at recreation@canaanfallsvillage.org or visit the Falls Village Recreation Center Facebook page with any questions.