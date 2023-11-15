THIS WEEK'S DIGITAL EDITIONS
Salisbury Central School students presented handmade cards thanking veterans for their service. Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

Thanking veterans

November 15, 2023

Since the end of World War I in 1918, Nov. 11 has served as a day to recognize the contributions, sacrifices and patriotism of living veterans and to thank them for their service.

Last week, schools and town centers throughout the Northwest Corner celebrated veterans of the armed forces in honor of Veterans Day. Students presented gifts of gratitude and inspiring performances to servicemen at school assemblies. Speeches  commemorating the sacrifices of the nation’s veterans were read aloud in town centers.

