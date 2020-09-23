State and NW Corner memorials of Justice Ginsburg

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) responded to news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg not as a politician but as a mother, a wife and a former attorney.

On Friday night, Sept. 18, shortly after the announcement was made of Ginsburg’s death, Horn sent an email to constituents saying that she was planning a sunrise memorial service on Saturday, Sept. 19. About 30 men and women turned out, some holding candles, everyone wearing a mask.

Horn stood casually among signs on the Salisbury Green near The White Hart advertising the Masonic Lodge lobster sale and the farmers market.

She talked about the impact Ginsburg had on her own career as an attorney, including her years in public service as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York. She also talked about the inspiration she drew from Ginsburg’s marriage to Martin Ginsburg.

It seemed to be, Horn said, a marriage “of joy, laughter, mutual support, of one not diminished by the other, of trade offs in who takes the lead.”

She thanked her husband, Tom Quinn, standing on the side of the Green, for the mutual support of their own marriage.

Jill Drew spoke at the service of growing up in a family with an abusive stepfather, and learning early on that she was going to have to take care of herself and not count on a man to provide for her.

“I would not be here today if Justice Ginsburg had not fought those cases” allowing for greater equality for women. Drew paraphrased Ginsburg, saying, “Equal rights for everyone, not just women, is in the best interest of everyone.”

There was a moment of silent reflection. Some people wept. Trucks and cars continued to rumble by; some drivers waved or honked.

Molly Fitzmaurice then said to the group, “We are not Ruth-less now. We are the Ruth-lettes.”

Horn wrapped up the service by noting that Ginsburg had returned to work the day after her husband died.

“That’s what Marty would have wanted her to do, and it’s what she would want us to do: Continue the fight. Let’s carry it on.”

The flag on the Green was then lowered to half-staff, as Gov. Ned Lamont had ordered on Friday night.

“Flags should be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined,” the notice from the governor’s office said, adding that, “since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.”

Lamont remembered Ginsburg in the announcement as “a fierce and fiery champion for fairness and equality for all. … A giant inspiration and pioneer for women globally, Justice Ginsburg should not just be remembered for what she stood for but what she stood against. Our nation is greater for her tenacity, dissension and adversity against injustice. As Justice Ginsburg put it best, ‘there will be enough women on the court when there are nine.’”

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5) also released a statement, saying Ginsburg “lived a uniquely American life, as a champion for women, a teacher and a resolute justice who flourished in the face of adversity. I respected her ambition, dedication and intellect. She forced everyone to see beyond stereotypes and live out their full potential.”

She called Ginsburg’s death “a heartbreaking loss for our country” and she noted the significance of the justice’s death on the first night of Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in his statement, “I am raising two young women in my home, and I can only be grateful that my daughters had the opportunity to see, appreciate and learn from the example set by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“To our family, she was the embodiment of courage, grit and grace.… May we honor her by pursuing her vision of a more fair and just nation.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D) referred in his statement to concerns about how the justice’s seat on the Supreme Court will be filled.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed her nation for the better,” he said. “Fairness and justice, especially for those with the least access to power, were her north stars. She was a pioneer for women in the law, and a cultural icon on top of it all. The people of Connecticut mourn for her tonight.

“The precedent Republicans set in 2016 requires the Senate to wait to consider a nominee until a new president is sworn in. Should Republicans go forward and reverse this precedent, the Senate will never, ever be the same. It will be changed forever. I pray tonight that at least a few of my Republican colleagues understand this.”