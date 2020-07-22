Up in the sky

Photographer Colleen B. Reilly went out in search of the comet known as NEOWISE, which is traversing our night skies right now. After a 40-mile drive to Woodbury, Conn., and a three-hour wait, she was able to capture several photos, including this one that she shared with The Lakeville Journal. To learn more about the comet and how to see it, go to www.nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise. To read about Reilly’s own experience in tracking this rare celestial phenomenon, go to www.colleenbreilly.com/a-fleeting-wonder-of-our-time.