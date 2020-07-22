DIGITAL EDITIONS
Photo by Colleen B. Reilly

Up in the sky

July 22, 2020

Photographer Colleen B. Reilly went out in search of the comet known as NEOWISE, which is traversing our night skies right now. After a 40-mile drive to Woodbury, Conn., and a three-hour wait, she was able to capture several photos, including this one that she shared with The Lakeville Journal. To learn more about the comet and how to see it, go to www.nasa.gov/feature/how-to-see-comet-neowise. To read about Reilly’s own experience in tracking this rare celestial phenomenon, go to www.colleenbreilly.com/a-fleeting-wonder-of-our-time.

