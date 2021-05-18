THIS WEEK'S DIGITAL EDITIONS
“Steady Eddie” is hiking a 700-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail. Photo by Kaitlin Lyle

AT season has begun

May 19, 2021

A steady trickle of Appalachian Trail hikers is already coming through the Northwest Corner. Some are doing short distances, some are doing day hikes, but the ones with large packs and walking sticks are likely making the pilgrimage from the head of the trail in Georgia to the terminus of the trail in Maine.

Most hikers choose a trail name. “Steady Eddie” was spotted resting on a bench next to LaBonne’s Market in Salisbury last week. Having already hiked the entire trail in spring 2015, “Steady Eddie” this year is working on a 700-mile stretch, from West Virginia to Vermont. He started his journey on Wednesday, April 14.

— Kaitlin Lyle

