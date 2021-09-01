Schools are open

On a warmish and cloudy Monday morning, Aug. 30, students arrived at Salisbury Central School for the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

Everyone was wearing masks, and the overall scene featured more organization and less cheerful hubbub than in previous years.

As children disembarked from buses and private cars, faculty and staff members quickly steered them in the right direction.

Unlike previous years, parents largely remained in their cars instead of chatting with teachers and each other. Staffers directing traffic in the circle in front of the elementary (upper) building waved cars through quickly to avoid logjams.

The first bus rolled in at 8:20 a.m. By 8:35 a.m., it was all over except for a couple of stragglers.

The seven schools in the Region One School District (including Salisbury Central School, photos right) are open for in-person learning. Each of the six towns in the region has its own elementary school; all the towns share Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village. There is also one superintendent and one central office for the region; special education services are also shared from the regional central office.