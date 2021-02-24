Schedule announced for COVID vaccinations

Connecticut is continuing to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to state residents based on their age. Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday, Feb. 22, the planned schedule for eligibility. At present, anyone age 65 and over can get the vaccine.

March 1: age group 55 to 64

March 22: age group 45 to 54

April 12: age group 35 to 44

May 3: age group 16 to 34

Teachers of students in pre-k to grade 12 will also be eligible for the vaccine in March, regardless of their age. Dedicated clinics will be set up specifically for those sectors, according to Lamont’s news release.

“Connecticut has been using a phased approach to its COVID-19 vaccine program because of the very limited supply of the vaccine that it has been receiving from the federal government,” according to the news release. “The program initially began in December with healthcare providers and medical first responders, and then expanded in January to include all individuals over the age of 75 and certain congregate settings, followed by those over the age of 65 in mid-February.

“All previously eligible individuals and settings will continue to be eligible after March 1.”

Daily statistical updates from the state can be found online at portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus; click on “data tracker.” There is also information on the site about vaccinations.

To register for the vaccine, fill out the VAMS form at dphsubmissions.ct.gov/OnlineVaccine.

Walgreens, which is offering vaccinations in North Canaan and Torrington, has its own form. Appointments must be made online at www.walgreens.com/topic/covid19vac/CT.jsp.

The state has created an expanded help line for residents who would like help with scheduling an appointment. Calls can now be made to 877-918-2224 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Most towns in the area also offer help with filling out the complex online applications, usually through the town senior services agent. Call your town hall for more information.