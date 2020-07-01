A safety reminder for pedestrians and cyclists

With the arrival of warmer temperatures, many people are out strolling or cycling along the roads. Although these are popular options for social distancing outdoors, they can also be dangerous. Here are some tips and reminders for safe outdoor activity on and along the roads.

Make sure you are walking on the left side of the road facing traffic. It is dangerous to walk with your back to incoming cars, especially on narrow and curvy area roads.

Be sure to stay as far to the side of the road as possible, and try not to walk side-by-side in large groups. Some cars come very quickly around turns, which can be a hazard if there are people walking in the middle of the road.

While vehicles should always be mindful of the speed limit, pedestrians should also be wary of their surroundings.

If you are out walking on the roads, make sure that you are wearing brightly colored clothing, especially at night. Even better, bring along a flashlight to make sure that passing vehicles can see you from far away.

The same goes for cyclists. It makes it much easier for vehicles to see you if you are wearing bright or reflective clothing. According to state law, all bicycles must have a front light that can be seen from 500 feet away, as well as a rear red light and reflective material on the sides of the bike that can be seen from 600 feet.

If you are cycling, ride in the same direction as traffic. Drivers are required by state law to keep at least 3 feet of space between cyclists and their vehicle, but cyclists should still stay as far to the right as is safe.

Do not speed up when being passed by a vehicle or another bicyclist, and try to ride in a single file.

As with pedestrians, it’s unwise and unlawful to ride any more than two abreast when cycling.

While state law allows bicyclists to ride on sidewalks (although some municipalities prohibit it), it would be safer for both pedestrians and cyclists if the cyclists stayed on the road. The sidewalks in this area are narrow, and there is typically only enough width for one or two pedestrians.

For more information on Connecticut safety laws and regulations, go to www.portal.ct.gov/DOT/Commissions/Share-the-Road-CT/Share-the-Road-CT or www.watchformect.org.