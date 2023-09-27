Roxanne Lee joins Journal as advertising account manager

Roxanne Lee, a Lakeville native, has joined The Lakeville Journal as an advertising account manager.

Lee, a 2007 graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the University of New Haven in 2011, will serve a sales territory that includes Salisbury, Lakeville, Sharon, Kent and a few additional towns plus the Berkshires.

In August, Lee joined The Journal after several years in marketing at Lime Rock Park, where she began work following her graduation from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2014 with a law degree.

“I’ve always wanted to work with people,” Lee said. “Law really wasn’t right for me. I found that people in marketing were happy. And I like working with people.”

Lee joins an advertising sales team that includes Mary Wilbur, also an advertising account manager.

“Roxanne is a great addition to our team,” said Susan Hassler, publisher of The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. “We are excited to have her experience and skills at The Journal.”

Lee said that she enjoys talking with advertising clients at The Journal. “What does the community need to know about what a client is doing?” she asks, noting that she likes the fact that her new job is community based.

Lee and her husband, Brendan Lee, live in Sharon and are building a house in Lakeville where they will live with 11-month old daughter Adelaide.

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News are published by the Lakeville Journal Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.