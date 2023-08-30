Riley Klein appointed Journal managing editor

Riley Klein, a Lakeville Journal staff writer and digital video producer, has been named managing editor of the paper.

Klein joined The Lakeville Journal in August 2022 and has covered town government and the Northwest Council of Governments, along with an almost weekly dose of a variety of sports coverage in the region. He also has produced weekly news videos covering all aspects of life in the Northwest Corner.

Patrick L. Sullivan, who has served as managing editor since January 2022, is a veteran Lakeville Journal writer. Sullivan began reporting for the paper in 2005 and will continue to cover a wide range of topics as a senior reporter on the staff. That includes continuing to write his popular “Tangled Lines” fishing columns that draw strong readership even by those who don’t fish.

In May, Klein was recognized as a “Shooting Star, Class of 2023” by Editor & Publisher (E&P), an authoritative voice of the news publishing industry. He was featured with other award winners in the June 2023 issue of E&P, and was selected among a group of national entries for his strong reporting, photography and video skills.

Klein, graduate of Siena College in Loudonville, New York, has produced dozens of videos that can be seen on Instagram [@Lakevillejournal and Facebook], including one last week on Gridlife Circuit Legends’ return to Lime Rock Park. His feature length stories recently included a profile of local baseball legend Steve Blass and an in-depth, historical look at dairy farming in North Canaan.

“Riley’s passion for community journalism and his interest in all stories large and small is precisely what The Lakeville Journal seeks as it continues to rebuild its staff following the COVID era,” said John Coston, editor-in-chief. “Patrick is an invaluable resource for the paper and the staff. His knowledge and curiosity about journalism is just what we need.

“The Lakeville Journal is proud to have such talented news leaders to provide a weekly news report to our readers.”