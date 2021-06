Region One schools: graduation dates

Graduation dates for the Region One schools have been announced. Call schools for details on tickets, masks and social distance requirements.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

Graduation will be held outdoors on Thursday, June 17, 6:30 p.m. For more details, see Page A4.

Lee H. Kellogg Falls Village

Outdoors on Tuesday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. The rain date is June 16.

Cornwall

Outdoors on Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. The rain date is June 16.

Kent

Outdoors on Tuesday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. The rain date is June 16.

North Canaan

Outdoors on Wednesday, June 16, at 6:30 p.m. The rain date is Friday, June 18.

Salisbury

Outdoors on Tuesday, June 15, at 6 p.m. The rain date is June 16.

Sharon

Outdoors on Wednesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. The rain date is Friday, June 18.