Region One drops masks

FALLS VILLAGE — As of Tuesday, March 1, masks and/or face coverings were no longer required for students and staff in Region One schools.

The announcement from Region One Superintendent Lisa Carter came on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Carter wrote in an email: “While continuing to be recommended, face masks/coverings will no longer be required while students and staff are in school and/or participating in athletic and/or other extracurricular activities.”

Carter noted that “staff will not be monitoring students who are sent to school with masks. Students and parents/caregivers will be responsible for their own choices.”

This includes masks on school buses as well. On Feb. 25 the Centers for Disease Control announced that it will no longer require the wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, leaving the decision up to school districts.

There are other changes in policy. “Individual case investigation and contact tracing will be discontinued as the focus on virus management shifts to clusters of cases and less on individual investigation of positive cases.”

And “social distancing will not be required; however, where possible, all Region One schools will continue to maintain their classrooms and public spaces such that students are at a minimum of three feet from one another.”

In a phone interview Sunday, Feb. 26, Carter said “we have been reassured by public health officials that this is appropriate at this time.”

For more information on the Region One COVID-19 response go to www.region1schools.org.