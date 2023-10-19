Puppets take the stage at Greenwoods festival

NORFOLK — On Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, the second Greenwoods Puppet Festival took place in Norfolk. Curated by Norfolk Library Events Coordinator Eileen Fitzgibbins with the support of Norfolk Library director Anne Havemeyer and the Norfolk Library Associates, the festival brought together puppeteers, film makers, and fans young and old.

“When we did the first one in 2019, our hope was to continue to do it regularly, but because of Covid, we had to postpone until now. Last August we had Sarah Frechette during WIN (Weekend in Norfolk), and we’re planning another in March. It’s great that so many puppeteers gathered. I didn’t realize that we were such a beacon for puppetry, but no-one else seems to do this in small towns like ours,” Fitzgibbins said.

Though not a puppeteer herself, Fitzgibbins has long been enamored and intrigued by the craft, writing, and different ways of expression that puppetry provides.

“I love how it all happens behind the scenes and with a puppet. I’ve always been drawn to enchantment and magic, and puppets are all about that. It’s an ancient form of art and a great vehicle to gently communicate big ideas to an audience,” she adds.

Friday’s festivities began with a series of short films in the great hall of the Norfolk Library presented by Heather Henson, daughter of legendary puppeteer and creator of The Muppets, Jim Henson.

Henson took questions from an enthusiastic audience and afterwards spoke of her father’s work, legacy, and the presence of puppetry in Connecticut mentioning workshops at the O’Neill Theater in Waterford and degrees in puppetry at the University of Connecticut.

Fitzgibbins and Henson had been in touch by email.

“Heather was curious how we put this together, especially since we hadn’t thought to look at obvious resources such as the puppet guilds that already exist in Connecticut. She helped me attend a puppet festival in Coney Island, New York, and introduced me to the puppetry community. It was great to see what makes puppeteers tick and what they need for support,” Fitzgibbins says.

On Saturday, The Tanglewood Marionettes, a group from Ware, Massachusetts, that offers traditional and innovative styles of puppetry, performed the classic fairy tale “Sleeping Beauty” at 10 a.m. Dream Tale Puppets, a group from Cotuit, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, performed “Alice or the Red King’s Dream” in the Battell Chapel at 1 p.m.

Resisting the rain, the colorful Puppet Parade pranced through the town Green at 3 p.m. with large scale puppets including a butterfly, birds, an eagle on stilts, purple and red dragons, the sun and the moon, and other fantastic nature and fantasy-based creations to the delight of children and adults.

About the festival and their plans for next year Fitzgibbons says, “We’re going to be having an African American puppeteer named Tanya Nixon-Silberg whose puppet show is based on social issues called ‘My Night In The Planetarium.’ We know the stage builder Sarah Nolen who works with her.”