Opioid crisis: Punishing purveyors of addiction

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Thursday, Feb. 4, that a $573 million settlement had been reached between 47 states and consulting firm McKinsey and Company over the latter’s role in the marketing of the opioid medication OxyContin.

Tong said Connecticut’s share will be $7.5 million, with “$6 million up front.” The funds will be allocated to the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, he added.

In addition to the settlement, McKinsey will be required to produce documents, for public viewing, relating to the marketing of Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin. McKinsey will be required to sign an “affirmative compliance” document that prohibits the company from consulting on any Schedule II or III drugs, and not notify its government clients when conflicts arise between the company’s government work and work for private companies.

Tong said that 47 states, five territories and the District of Columbia participated in the lawsuit, with Connecticut taking a leading role in the negotiations.

The settlement with McKinsey comes on the heels of a massive $8.3 billion settlement between Purdue and the federal Department of Justice in November 2020.

Tong said his office isn’t done, and investigations are ongoing among other manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consultants.

He said his discussions with the families of people who have died from opioid overdoses have been the most difficult part of his tenure as attorney general.

“That’s why we’ve worked so hard to pursue every bad actor, every wrongdoer … responsible for this crisis.”