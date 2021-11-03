Omicron now in Connecticut; towns offer vax clinics

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Saturday, Dec. 4, that a Connecticut resident has tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus omicron variant.

“The case involves a man in his 60s from Hartford County who developed mild symptoms on Nov. 27,” the governor said in a press release sent out on Dec. 4 around 9 p.m.

“An at-home COVID-19 test was positive on Nov. 29 and a subsequent molecular test was positive on Dec. 1.”

It is believed that the man was infected by a family member who had gone to the Anime NYC convention in New York City at the Jacob Javits Center between Nov. 17 and 22.

“That family member developed mild symptoms on Nov. 21, and on Nov. 23 took an at-home COVID-19 test that delivered a positive result. The family member’s symptoms have resolved. COVID-19 testing on additional family members is pending.”

Lamont said that “the affected individual and their family member are fully vaccinated,” but he stressed that vaccinations and booster shots remain the best way to protect against death and hospitalization because of a coronavirus infection.

Vaccinations and booster shots are available at most pharmacies and some grocery store chains in the region. Information on clinics can be found at www.portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal.

North Canaan Dec. 12

There will be a vaccination clinic only for children ages 5 to 11 at North Canaan Town Hall on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at no cost. This clinic is only for residents of the Northwest Corner; it is a walk-in clinic, no appointment is needed. No ID or insurance is required.

Salisbury clinic Dec. 28

Griffin Health Care will be at the Town Grove Senior Center in Salisbury on Dec. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m.

The clinic will offer Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as booster vaccinations.

The clinic is open to anyone ages 12 and older; no appointment is required. Bring a photo ID, vaccination card if receiving a booster, and insurance card. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance.

For further information, contact Lisa McAuliffe at 860-435-5186 or email lmcauliffe@salisburyct.us.

— Cynthia Hochswender