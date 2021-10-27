THIS WEEK'S DIGITAL EDITIONS
Home / Home
Home » Lakeville Journal Regional » NW Corner Selectmen candidates in contested races introduce themselves

NW Corner Selectmen candidates in contested races introduce themselves

October 27, 2021

Municipal elections will be held at Town Halls (and by absentee ballot) on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

This year, only Kent and Cornwall have multiple candidates for their boards of selectmen; candidates in the four other towns in the region are all unopposed.

Absentee ballots became available Oct. 1 at town halls. COVID-19 remains a valid reason for voting absentee.

Election results will not be available until after we go to press with our issue of Nov. 4, but we will post them online at www.tricornernews.com as soon as they are available.

— Cynthia Hochswender

More Information

TriCorner News

Copyright The Lakeville Journal
860-435-9873
PO Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039
All Rights Reserved

Membership

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media