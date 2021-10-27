NW Corner Selectmen candidates in contested races introduce themselves

Municipal elections will be held at Town Halls (and by absentee ballot) on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

This year, only Kent and Cornwall have multiple candidates for their boards of selectmen; candidates in the four other towns in the region are all unopposed.

Absentee ballots became available Oct. 1 at town halls. COVID-19 remains a valid reason for voting absentee.

Election results will not be available until after we go to press with our issue of Nov. 4, but we will post them online at www.tricornernews.com as soon as they are available.

— Cynthia Hochswender