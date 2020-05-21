Not a killing frost (probably)

It’s worrisome when fruit trees have begun to blossom and then a frost and a snow come in and threaten their safety — and their ability to produce fruit in late summer and autumn.

Peter Montgomery of Montgomery Orchards in Warren, Conn., has been checking his blossoms regularly (10 times he day, he said, perhaps joking and perhaps not). So far, he said, there don’t seem to be signs of irreversible harm from the frost and snow.

“Damage occurs in extended periods of weather below 32 degrees,” he said. “You have close to a total loss when it goes below 29. Also, if trees are at the bottom of a hill or in a spot where cold air collects, they are at higher risk than on an open southern-facing hillside.”

Translated: There is reason for optimism. But no one will really know until later this summer.