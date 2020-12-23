Not all bad in a year that was ‘a long way from normal’

State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) and state Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) discussed the upcoming session of the Connecticut General Assembly in phone interviews Dec. 19 and Dec. 20.

The Legislature convenes Jan. 6 and adjourns June 9. It is a “long session,” and will include the biennial budget process.

The Democratic Party controls the Legislature, with a 24-12 majority in the state Senate and a 97-54 advantage in the state House.

Horn is co-chair of the Public Safety Committee, and a member of the Environment and Energy and Technology committees.

A bill on sports betting and internet gaming is likely to emerge from the Public Safety Committee, she said (although she declined to set odds on it).

She said the potential for revenue from online gambling is a major factor, with the state facing projected budget deficits to the tune of about $4 billion.

“One Touch Make Ready” is a phrase voters are likely to hear in the coming months. It refers to the ability of municipalities to expedite the addition of broadband cables to existing utility poles, using the space on the poles reserved for municipalities (known as “municipal gain”).

Horn said municipalities have some leverage with utility companies in order to get better broadband connections, particularly in places like the 64th District with poor access to the high-speed connections. Municipalities are also at a disadvantage, as they do not have the technical knowledge to make such changes.

She said discussions on how it will work out are in the preliminary stages.

On the budget, Horn said the Legislature must deal with an estimated $4.3 billion deficit over the two-year budget. The state will have about $2.1 billion in reserve funds.

There was good and there was bad

Miner, using what he said were more recent figures than Horn’s, was “a little less pessimistic” about the budget. Miner is on the Regulations Review, Environment and Appropriations committees.

He didn’t downplay the difficulties ahead, but noted that an influx of federal funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic have helped, and that the state’s economy is surprisingly strong.

Looking ahead to 2021, he said, “It won’t be business as usual prior to COVID-19, but it’s not as negative as we feared.”

Miner pointed to strong sales at building materials stores such as Home Depot as an example.

Real estate is also doing well, he said.

Houses that used to stay on the market for months are now being sold in a matter of days, he continued. And part-time residents are having their seasonal residences winterized.

Miner said he’s worried about the continuing impact of the pandemic on restaurants, bars, tattoo parlors, medical offices — businesses that require people to be in close proximity.

Good news in some sectors of the economy “doesn’t diminish the pain and suffering in those businesses that are seeing huge losses,” he said. “This should help guide us in how we treat the budget.

“If we get good news, it should not be a license to do things people have wanted to do for 10 years,” he added.

How Zoom worked out

In March of 2020, in response to the pandemic, the Legislature ceased in-person operations and switched to online, with mixed results.

Horn said she thought the online legislative process can be improved. She suggested a system in which people wishing to testify at public hearings register to do so, and during the hearing, be put in a queue to give people “a basic sense of when they are likely to be called on.”

Horn also said she expects the Legislature to consider a relatively small number of bills.

Miner was not as optimistic. He said he doesn’t think the public is well-served with an online format that doesn’t easily allow for back-and-forth conversations and debates, and he was concerned that the Democrats would use their supermajority to pass “aircraft carrier bills,” or lengthy, complicated pieces of legislation.

Using Zoom and other platforms “is better than nothing,” he said. “But it’s a long way from normal.”