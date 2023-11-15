Northwest Corner voters have spoken

Election Day 2023 saw contested selectmen races in five of the six Region One towns. Polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and the votes have been tallied.

Falls Village had the highest voter turnout in the state with 63.2% of registered voters casting ballots. Cornwall, North Canaan and Kent all had over 55% turnout.

New first selectmen have been elected in four of the six towns with many more fresh faces filling board seats throughout the region.

Several town matters were decided during this election cycle as well, including the sale of the former firehouse in Falls Village and the approval of recreational marijuana sales in North Canaan.

Across the six Region One towns, Boards of Selectmen are now composed of 11 Democrats, four unaffiliated representatives, and three Republicans.

See full results by town here.