North Canaan on ‘Red Alert’: Region grapples with spread of COVID-19

Shortly before press time, on Monday afternoon, Nov. 2, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state will roll back the COVID-19 restrictions from Phase 3 to a modified version of Phase 2.

We will give an update on how North Canaan and the Region One School District will respond when plans have been made.

The town of North Canaan was put in the “red alert” category on the state’s map of COVID-19 infections last week, due to a high incidence of positive test cases at Geer Village Senior Community and a few positive results at North Canaan Elementary School.

The town of North Canaan and the Region One School District say they will not be rolling back to Phase 2 reopening rules, as was recommended by Gov. Ned Lamont last week for all towns in the red zone.

“We are a small town,” said North Canaan First Selectman Charles Perotti. “We’re not like the big cities. We only have a few restaurants, and to cut back to 50 percent capacity would be like going back to square one.”

To tighten restrictions at a time when the coronavirus outbreaks appear to be “contained,” he said, would be detrimental not only to the economy, but to the community.

A high incidence of COVID-19 test results at Geer Village Senior Community in October, as well as a few positive cases at North Canaan Elementary School, boosted the town’s standing to a coronavirus hot spot, along with 30 other towns and cities statewide. Watertown, Conn., was the only other Litchfield County community under red alert as of Nov. 1.

One remote worker at Mountainside Treatment Center in North Canaan had tested positive, but that individual had never been on campus and only showed up in a recent state report because they are required to list their work address, according to Daniel Smith, vice president of Strategic Operations.

To date, there have been no COVID-19 infections at the North Canaan recovery facility, either among its approximately 75 employees or individuals receiving treatment.

“Knock on wood, we’ve been very, very lucky,” said Smith, who credited staff for their compassion and for going “above and beyond” the required safety protocols to protect those on campus and in the community.

When towns or cities are moved into the red zone, they have the option of reverting to Phase 2, a move which Lamont has recommended to slow the infection rate. For a town to be placed under red alert, it has to be reporting 15 cases per 100,000 residents.

North Canaan reported 53 positive cases as of Friday, Oct. 30, said Perotti — 46 of which were at Geer. Three were at North Canaan Elementary School. Over the weekend, however, Geer’s cases rose to 49 (34 residents and 15 staff members), and a second resident passed away.

Perotti did not rule out the possibility of rolling back to Phase 2 should the virus “spread throughout the whole town.”

Other Northwest Corner communities, including Sharon, Salisbury and Falls Village, have reported a few positive test results in recent weeks. Falls Village had not reported a single case until the end of October; it now has one person who has tested positive.

Prior cases ‘contained’

Following discussions with the state Department of Public Health (DPH) and town leaders in cities where coronavirus is spreading quickly — and based on what Perotti and Interim Region One Superintendent Lisa Carter define as cases that were “previously reported and have since been contained” — the decision was made to keep North Canaan operating under Connecticut’s current Phase 3 reopening rules.

Descriptions of the phases and the governor’s recommendations can be found at www.portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus.

“Due to the fact that the cases have been previously identified and contained, North Canaan Elementary School will remain open for in-person learning for all students and Charlie will keep the town open at Phase 3,” Carter announced in a joint letter with the town’s top official in an Oct. 30 letter to Region One families and staff.

The regional school district has one shared high school (which just reported a positive test for one student) and six elementary schools, in North Canaan, Cornwall, Kent, Falls Village (Canaan), Salisbury and Sharon.

[Editor’s note: Shortly before press time, on Monday night, Nov. 2, Carter sent out word that a student at Housatonic Valley Regional High School had tested positive.

[At a meeting that evening, Carter told the Region One Board of Education that, as a result, the high school building would be closed Nov. 3 for cleaning and that Assistant Principal Steve Schibi was working on the contact tracing “as we speak.”]

“One choice we had was that the schools could have gone back to a hybrid” model of learning, “and we would have had to do that if the public health situation warranted it,” said Carter.

But after discussions with the Torrington Area Health District and Region One’s medical advisor, “and based on how well everything is contained and there is no spread in the schools, there is no reason to go to the hybrid model,” which would be detrimental to students and parents, said the Region One official.

“But we have a plan and are to ready to go that route” should there be a widespread outbreak, noted Carter.

One of the recommendations made during the meeting with DPH was that towns experiencing an uptick in cases should provide additional testing to locate any asymptomatic individuals. As a result, a free drive-up COVID-19 testing event will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the North Canaan Town Hall parking lot. Pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, by calling 860-496-6479.

“Geer had done a fantastic during the whole summer, until one case was identified three weeks ago, and then all hell broke loose. But they are now in lockdown,” and are doing testing and contact tracing, said Perotti.

Carter said there have been five COVID-19 positive cases involving the Region One community. Two additional reported infections involved individuals indirectly connected with the school community — for example, a parent or a caregiver who never entered the school facilities. “There has been no transmission whatsoever in the schools,” said Carter. “The kids are not spreaders.”

One case was at the root

A few positive test results were also reported at Sharon Hospital and the private Hotchkiss School in Lakeville in the past month.

As of Friday, Oct. 30, Sharon Hospital has had zero staffers test positive beyond the three cases already reported, and Hotchkiss reported negative test results of students and staff.

An update from Geer Lodge Assisted Living Facility on Monday, Nov. 2, confirmed the death of a second resident and several new infections, bringing total COVID-19 cases to 49 (34 residents and 15 staff members). Two of the 15 employees are presumed positive due to their exposure, even though there have been no positive test results.

Geer CEO Kevin O’Connell said vigorous contact tracing pointed back to a single infection by a staff member, and all the infections were contained in the assisted living facility.

Geer Nursing & Rehab Center within the Senior Living community continues to remain COVID-19 free. The most recent resident and staff test results have been negative, including at Geer Nursing, Pharmacy, Physical Therapy and for the transportation staff. “As the week progresses and the first exposed individuals complete their quarantine period, we expect to be able to start reporting that staff and residents will begin to be classified as recovered.”

O’Connell said earlier this week that he will only breathe easy once 14 days and three cycles of testing have passed with no positive results.

No cases at Sharon Health Care

Earlier this spring, during the first wave of the pandemic, Sharon Health Care Center was at the epicenter of a stir within the community when it was set aside as a COVID-19 recovery center. Under an agreement with the state, the recovery center closed on June 30, and there are no plans for its return; Sharon Health Care has been able to welcome its residents back and return to normal functioning.

“We have not had positive residents in the building since then,” said spokesman Tim Brown, although he added that, “It was absolutely necessary at the time.” Sharon is no longer under consideration by the state as a recovery center. Instead, he said, pop-up facilities in Torrington and Meriden are ready to serve in that capacity should the need arise.

Nonetheless, he noted, Sharon Health Care had admitted two individuals, both COVID-19 positive patients, from area hospitals, but they were both discharged as of Oct. 24.

“We have had no instances where either our residents or staff have been infected.”

Brown said the recent uptick in community spread is concerning. “It’s still an active pandemic. We are doing weekly testing of our staff,” as mandated by the state Department of Public Health, and bi-weekly testing of residents — unless there is an active outbreak, in which case testing would be weekly, he noted.

And at a time when the state’s positive test rate has risen to 6.1 percent, Brown said he is constantly reminding staff, many of whom live in the community, of the need to remain vigilant outside of work and to not let their guard down. “I tell them that it is important not only to protect our residents, but to protect their own families.”

Turkey, with a side of Zoom

The upcoming holidays have health officials worried. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top U.S. immunologist, have warned that planning for family gatherings and interstate travel over Thanksgiving could fuel another surge in infections.

Geer’s O’Connell said he plans to practice what he preaches to his employees when it comes to safety over the upcoming holidays. A family tradition among the O’Connell clan is for his brothers and sisters to gather with their parents to celebrate Thanksgiving dinner. But this year, he said, in light of the pandemic and to safeguard his elderly parents, the holiday will take on a new twist.

“My mother and sister will be making the Thanksgiving meal together,” since they share the same residence, said O’Connell. They will then make to-go meal packages for all the siblings, which will be picked up outside the door.

“After the meal,” he said, “we will all get together on a Zoom call to catch up.”