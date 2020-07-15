Hunter Lyle

Editor’s note: In addition to our summer interns, we also have a new freelance reporter. Hunter Lyle grew up in Sharon and is the younger brother of Millerton News reporter (and former Lakeville Journal intern) Kaitlin Lyle. We asked him to write his own bio in third-person form, below.

SHARON — Joining The Lakeville Journal this summer is Hunter O. Lyle.

Lyle is 22 years old and lives in his hometown of Sharon. His sister, Kaitlin Lyle, is also a journalist, working for The Millerton News.

In 2016, Lyle graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School and then went on to Southern Connecticut State University that fall. He graduated from SCSU in 2020 with a degree in journalism.

With a particular interest in reporting on sports, Lyle worked for his campus newspaper during his junior and senior year in college, initially as a sports reporter before being promoted to sports editor.

He soon found himself attending every sporting event he could, primarily following the Southern basketball teams, which saw playoff berths in back-to-back years.

Shortly after graduating and moving back to the Northwest Corner, Lyle signed on as a freelance reporter for The Lakeville Journal. He plans to continue writing for the publication for the foreseeable future.

Editor’s note: In addition to our new summer interns, one of our star interns from the summer of 2019 returned for several weeks of reporting and writing. We asked Shane to write his own bio in third-person form, below.

NORTH CANAAN — Shane Stampfle, 18, returned to The Lakeville Journal this summer as a freelance writer and reporter, after interning last year.

He is a member of this year’s graduating class at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, where he competed in cross-country and baseball, as well as captaining the Academic Bowl team.

Stampfle will attend the University of St. Andrews in Scotland the fall, where he intends to major in history.

A lifelong resident of North Canaan, Stampfle is the son of Kurt Stampfle and Linda Patz. He has one sibling, his younger sister, Brooke, 16.

His few weeks at the paper gave him the opportunity to improve his writing and gain a better understanding of the area in which he lives.