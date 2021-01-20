Murphy speaks out on food insecurity, and the Capitol attack

TORRINGTON — To combat the rising threat of food insecurity, which has only been made more prevalent with the pandemic, the First Congregational Church in Torrington has continued its decade-long mission of feeding its community.

Hundreds gathered at Major Besse Park in Torrington early on Tuesday, Jan. 12, where tables were laden with canned food, bread and other assorted boxes of food.

“Since the beginning of COVID, generally we have seen need increase by about 30 percent, which is incredible,” said Jason Jakubowski, the president and CEO of Foodshare, the state food bank. “Right now, in the state of Connecticut, there are about 545,000 people who are food insecure.”

Steven Darr, the lead pastor of the First Congregational Church, which partners with the Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare each month to host these food drives, said they expect around 150 to 200 families each month.

“We thought that possibly the COVID virus would cause a reduction, but it really hasn’t,” said Darr. “Matter of fact, we had one of our biggest months during the summer when we helped 260 families.”

Joining the volunteers and the families waiting for food aid was U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D),and 65th District State Rep. Michelle Cook (D) and Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone, who handed out food and helped bring bags to cars.

Murphy, who recently helped pass the Coronavirus Relief & Omnibus Agreement, which includes added legislation and funding for Connecticut, said events like the food drive in Torrington are needed more now than ever.

“We have a hunger epidemic right now in Connecticut. Without these sites, people would literally be starving,” Murphy said. “The good news is that generous donors have stepped up to make sure that Connecticut Food Bank has enough food.”

While at the food drive, Murphy, who was in the Senate Chamber when rioters forced their way inside the Capitol Building, also fielded questions about the events in Washington, D.C.

“I think [the event at the Capitol] says much more about Donald Trump and a small band of his radical supporters than it says about the country as a whole,” Murphy said. “We are a divided country, but the vast majority of Donald Trump’s supporters are not violent. He has acted in a way that convinces his most fanatical supporters that they can keep him as president for the next four years. That’s not true.

“They won’t win. Donald Trump is going to leave the Oval Office on Jan. 20.

“But this has been four years in the making. This president has whipped up a frenzy. He has perpetuated conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory and it all finally came to a head when he told these people to march on the Capitol.

“Donald Trump has to clearly acknowledge that Joe Biden is the president-elect, he’s got to tell his supporters to stand down, and until he does that, I will remain committed to removing him from office.”