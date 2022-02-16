Miner will not seek reelection

LITCHFIELD — State Sen. Craig Miner (R-30) announced Thursday, Feb. 10, that he will not seek reelection.

Miner represented the 66th District in the state House of Representatives for eight terms before running for the state Senate (30th district) in 2016.

He was first selectman of Litchfield from 1991 to 2001.

In a statement, Miner wrote, in part: “The start of the 2022 legislative session this week marked the official start of my 26th year serving in the Connecticut General Assembly. Upon its completion, I will have dedicated more than half my life to public service at the state and local level.

“While not running for reelection has crossed my mind before, it has historically occurred over the two weeks immediately following the end of session. This time is different. I will not be seeking reelection this November. I look forward to more time with family and exploring what the next chapter of life holds.”

State Rep. Stephen Harding (R-107) announced his candidacy for the 30th district Senate seat on Feb. 10.