Memorial Day parade schedule

North Canaan

Parade departs from Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. at the Doughboy statue at the corner of Granite Avenue and Main Street. A ceremony is held there after the parade arrives. Parade participants are asked to gather at Town Hall at 10 a.m.

Cornwall

There are four events planned, with the first taking place at 9:30 a.m. at the North Cornwall Cemetery, followed by a 10 a.m. ceremony in West Cornwall. The main observance will be held at 11 a.m. at the Pine Street town Green with a carnival at the UCC church to follow at noon.

Kent

The parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. from Kent Center School and will stop at the St. Andrews’ Cemetery, Veterans Memorial, Civil War Monument, Kent Memorial Library memorial, and end at the Congregational church cemetery.

It will feature wreath laying ceremonies and prayers from local clergy, and will include KVFD apparatus, the Kent Center School marching band, a float from the American Legion, the local Boy Scout troop, a float for children to ride on, and a few antique vehicles. There will also be a military air flyover around 10 a.m. (subject to weather).

At the end all are welcome for ice cream served by the Kent Lions Club at the Community House, and a picnic hosted by the Kent Land Trust down at the KLT field south of town.

If it is raining, the parade will be canceled but a ceremony will be held at Kent Center School.

Sharon

The Sharon parade will line up at Auto Sport at 9:30 a.m. and start at 10 a.m., proceeding to the Veterans Memorial at Main Street and Route 343.

Salisbury

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at Town Hall and proceeds down Main Street to Undermountain Road and to the cemetery, where the ceremonies will be held.

Falls Village

The parade route begins at Lee H. Kellogg School and ends at the town Green on Main Street. The parade procession begins at 9:45 a.m., with a commemoration ceremony to follow beginning around 10 a.m.