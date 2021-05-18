Memorial Day observances for 2021

Most towns in the Northwest Corner will hold Memorial Day services on Monday, May 31. Many will be smaller in scale than in a normal year. Most towns are asking participants to wear masks and maintain social distance, as an additional precaution.

Cornwall

A firetruck/new town plow parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. from the North Cornwall Cemetery and then proceed as follows: 9:45 a.m., Cornwall Hollow Cemetery; 10a.m., West Cornwall; 10:30 a.m., Cornwall Bridge; and 11 a.m., Cornwall Village, where taps will be played and the Honor Roll will be read and a short speech given, and the Citizenship Award presented. There will be no carnival or normal parade this year due to COVID-19.

Falls Village

There will be a brief Memorial Day ceremony on the Town Green Monday, May 31, 10 a.m., with remarks by First Selectman Henry Todd and Selectman Dave Barger. Please wear masks and maintain social distance.

Kent

Kent’s Memorial Day parade will depart at 9:30 a.m. from Kent Center School. Social distancing and the wearing of masks is highly recommended. Weather permitting, a Military Fly Over has been approved.

North Canaan

The Honor Guard will depart from Couch Pipa VFW on Route 7 at 6:30 a.m. and visit cemeteries in Falls Village, North Canaan and East Canaan. The Memorial Day parade, organized by members of Couch Pipa VFW Post 6851, will meet at Town Hall at 10 a.m., leave at 10:30 a.m., and end as is traditional at the Doughboy monument for a ceremony at 11 a.m. There will be a short memorial service, a salute and taps. This year’s parade marshal is Howard Lotz, a World War II veteran and last living original signee of Couch-Pipa VFW Post 6851’s charter, dated March 1955. Any elderly or disabled veteran who wishes to ride in the parade will be accommodated. Co-Poppy Princesses are Tennyson Rae Harrington of Cornwall and Sienna Visconti of North Canaan. This year’s guest speaker is Maj. Eric Carlson, U.S. Army, Retired, of Falls Village.

Salisbury

There will not be a parade this year. There will be a brief ceremony at Town Hall, tentatively scheduled for 7 a.m. (check with Town Hall for details).

Sharon

A parade will leave from the Sharon Center School parking area at Main Street at 10 a.m. Any veterans who feel that the 1-mile walk through town to the war memorial is challenging may meet at the memorial, where a service will begin at approximately 10:15 a.m.