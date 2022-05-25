Memorial Day ceremonies

LAKEVILLE — After two years of no parades or ceremonies, towns are bringing back Memorial Day events this year — some more so than others.

Cornwall

In-person Memorial Day events will return this year, beginning at the North Cornwall Cemetery at 9 a.m., continuing at the Seaman’s Memorial in West Cornwall at 10 a.m., and winding up at the town Green in Cornwall Village at 11 a.m. for a parade, speech, honor roll and taps. Though the United Church of Christ is under construction, games and the cakewalk will happen on its grounds, and a smaller lunch menu will be available.

Falls Village

No parade this year, but there will be a ceremony on the town Green at 10 a.m.

Kent

The parade will start from Kent Center School at 9:30 a.m. In the event of rain there will not be a parade; however, ceremonies will be held at the KCS entrance.

The parade goes along Route 341 to St. Andrew’s cemetery, then to the veteran’s memorial, the Civil War memorial and then north on Main Street (Route 7) to the library, ending at the cemetery at Kent Congregational Church.

North Canaan

The parade starts from Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds to the Doughboy monument on Route 44 for the ceremony and guest speaker.

Salisbury

The parade starts at 10 a.m. heading east on Main Street (Route 44) and then north on Undermountain Road (Route 41) to the cemetery for a ceremony.

Sharon

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and proceeds down Main Street to the veterans’ memorial for a ceremony and speeches.