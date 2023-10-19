THIS WEEK'S DIGITAL EDITIONS
Home / Home
Home » Lakeville Journal Regional » Meet the candidates

Meet the candidates

October 18, 2023

Municipal voting day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. This election cycle will see contested races for selectman in Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, North Canaan, and Salisbury. In 2021, just two of the six Region One towns had contested races.

With 26 candidates for selectman in 2023, there is a lot to learn ahead of the vote. Throughout October, profiles on participating candidates will be published in The Lakeville Journal in our ‘Meet the candidates’ series. 

This week, read about North Canaan’s candidates here and Sharon’s candidates here.

More Information

TriCorner News

Copyright The Lakeville Journal
860-435-9873
PO Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039
All Rights Reserved

Policies, including Privacy and Ethics

Support Local Journalism

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media