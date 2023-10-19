Municipal voting day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. This election cycle will see contested races for selectman in Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, North Canaan, and Salisbury. In 2021, just two of the six Region One towns had contested races.

With 26 candidates for selectman in 2023, there is a lot to learn ahead of the vote. Throughout October, profiles on participating candidates will be published in The Lakeville Journal in our ‘Meet the candidates’ series.

