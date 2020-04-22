Masks are now required in public

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered that as of 8 a.m. on Monday, April 20, everyone in Connecticut is required to wear a cloth mask anywhere in public if they can’t maintain a 6-foot social distance. This is being interpreted as referring to grocery stores and other retail outlets. Masks are also required in any kind of for-hire mode of transportation.

The full wording of Executive Order 7BB can be found online at www.portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus, search for “Executive Order No. 7BB.”

— Cynthia Hochswender