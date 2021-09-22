Marches for women’s rights

There will be two marches in the Northwest Corner on Saturday, Oct. 2, as part of the nationwide event sponsored by Women’s March Global to protest the recently passed abortion legislation in Texas.

One group will meet at 10 a.m. at Kent Town Hall. The route will cross Route 7, down the west side of Main Street, cross back at the monument and continue back toward Town Hall. Midway on the march back on the east side of Main Street at the Golden Falcon property, marchers will pause to hear remarks from state Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) and Jane Whitney, moderator of the nationally syndicated PBS show “Common Ground with Jane Whitney.”

Another group will gather at 2 p.m. on the Green in front of The White Hart in Salisbury. Horn is also scheduled to speak at this event.

These marches are not for women only. Participants may bring signs. Marchers are requested to maintain social distancing and when assembled to hear the speakers to wear masks.

For additional information on the Kent event, contact Levy at 203-947-1373.