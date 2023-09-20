Looking at governance options in modern-day municipalities

Part II

The town meeting/selectmen structure is still used in more than half of the state’s 169 municipalities. But it was created for small communities with common interests. A number of towns have either dropped the town meeting/selectmen form in recent years or altered it, by in bringing professional town managers.

There are three major forms of municipal governance in Connecticut: selectmen/town meeting, mayor-council and council-manager, plus some hybrid variations, such as the representative town meeting or RTM, where members are elected to participate in town meetings.

Selectmen-town meeting is still the most common. It is the state’s default form of government.

The question of what municipal government structure works best in small towns was raised in a recent study in Chester (population 3,749). Towns such as Chester that do not have a charter are required by state law to use the selectmen/town meeting system. According to a study done by Chester’s selectmen, 56 towns without a charter use the traditional system, as do 42 with a charter (data from the 2020 census and may have changed slightly).

Unless modified by charter, the board of selectmen is the executive branch and the first selectman is the chief executive officer, and the town meeting is the legislative branch — it votes on expenditures, ordinances and other matters.

The format is used by small towns. Town meetings become unwieldy when towns get bigger, and towns tend to move toward a representative government structure, that is, where elected officials make decisions on behalf of the voters who elected them. One major form is mayor-council, used by 30 large and some mid-sized cities. Usually the mayor is the chief executive and the council is the legislative branch, though it is possible to have a ceremonial or “weak” mayor in a council-manager system, as Hartford once did.

Council-manager

The other major format is the council-manager system, in which the town manager is the CEO appointed by the council, which is the legislative body. According to the Connecticut Town & City Management Association, 34 towns now have a town manager. Begun in the early 20th century as a response to political corruption in some cities, council-manager offers nonpartisan expertise and continuity. It allows the council to direct the work of the manager and otherwise focus on policy issues.

Council-manager has become one of the most popular systems in the country. According to a survey by the International City/County Management Association cited in the Chester study of nearly 11,000 U.S. towns with populations of 2,500 or more, 78% use either the council-manager (40%) or the mayor-council (38%) form of municipal government. Less than 10% of towns, all in New England, use the selectmen/town meeting.

There is a variation of the latter that might appeal to Chester. A dozen towns including Wilton and Columbia have town administrators, a kind of town manager-lite. Administrators assist the first selectman in the day-to-day running of the town, but the selectman is still the chief executive. Like a town manager, an administrator brings expertise and continuity to town hall and may even encourage more people to run for the board of selectmen.

Chester Charter Commission

After the governance report was presented to the Chester board of selectmen in February, the board created a charter commission to further explore possible changes in local governance.

It is possible to make some changes in local governance by ordinance, as Chester did this year when its part-time elected treasurer position became vacant. The selectmen passed an ordinance making the position appointive and gave the duties to the town’s accounts manager.

But a charter offers more flexibility. A charter gives a town “a great deal of freedom to decide how things should work,” said attorney Roberts.

With a charter, a town can drop or alter the selectmen/town meeting system. Instead of the town meeting as the sole legislative branch, a charter could allow the selectmen to take on some legislative responsibility. For example, instead of sending every new ordinance or relatively minor expenditure to a town meeting, the selectmen could vote them up or down and save the town meeting for major items such as the annual budget. The size of the board of selectmen can be expanded, as Marlborough did; terms of office can be staggered or extended from two to four years for continuity’s sake.

While it is possible to appoint a town manager without a charter, all 34 towns that have done so have charters. That Chester has a charter commission doesn’t necessarily mean it will have a charter. But it can be done. Many towns have adopted charters. The Chester Charter Commission hopes to have a proposed charter ready for a referendum in the 2024 general election.

This reporting was made possible, in part, through generous support from Robert W. Fiondella and the Fiondella Family Trust.

Part I of this series appeared in the Aug. 31 issue and is available here.

The Journal occasionally will offer articles from CTMirror.org, a source of nonprofit journalism and a partner with The Lakeville Journal.