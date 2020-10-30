Look for election results online Nov. 4

The federal and state elections will be on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Because each edition of our newspapers goes to press at mid-day on Tuesdays, the election results will not be available to us to print in the issue of Nov. 5.

It is also possible that the full results for some or all of the races will not be available on the Tuesday night, as is traditional.

In a normal year, we gather election results from town clerks and registrars and then reconcile those totals against the numbers that are sent to the secretary of the state (and then posted online at the state website). There are often discrepancies between the two sets of numbers.

This year, because the collection of vote tallies is expected to be more complex than usual, we will only use the final numbers sent to the secretary of the state. We will post them online as soon as possible after they become available.

The numbers we post will only reflect how our local towns have voted and who will be our state representative, state senator, and representative in Congress. We will not post national vote results.

Look for those numbers at our website at www.tricornernews.com, possibly as soon as Wednesday, Nov. 4. And we will hope to share final vote counts in our print edition of Nov. 12.

— Janet Manko, Publisher and Editor in Chief

— Cynthia Hochswender, Executive Editor