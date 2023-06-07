Llama lesson at Norfolk Library

NORFOLK — Ru the llama took a trip to Norfolk Library on Wednesday, May 31. He and his handler Debbie Labbe of Country Quilt Llama Farm in Cornwall offered a lesson on all things llama to the children in attendance.

“Ru is only three years old, so he is very young,” said Labbe. “I’ve had llamas for over 30 years.”

Labbe has been raising llamas since 1988 and quickly found that their docile yet curious personality was well received by the public. In 1992 she began sharing the llama experience with preschools, daycares, convalescent homes, and libraries through her program called “Hooked on Llamas.”

Guests at the library learned that llamas come in four colors: white, gray, black, and brown. Labbe also reviewed the history and origins of the llama.

“Llamas come from South America in the Andes Mountains,” said Labbe. “In North America, where we live, the llama is considered a recreational animal, so we do fun things with our llamas.”

In addition to having fun and educating the public, Labbe’s llamas produce wool that Country Quilt Llama Farm uses to make textile goods like yarn and winter scarfs.