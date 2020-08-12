Lighter river use follows the storms

There was less activity along the Housatonic River from the Great Falls in Falls Village/Salsibury south to Cornwall over weekend.

Many roads were closed in the aftermath of last Tuesday’s storm, which may have contributed to the smaller numbers.

First Selectman Curtis Rand of Salisbury said Monday morning, Aug. 10, that he sent town constables and asked the Salisbury resident state trooper to patrol over the weekend as well.

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, the Great Falls area was almost deserted. One car (with New York plates) was parked at the Appalachian Trail (AT) on the Salisbury side of the bridge, in full view of a “no parking” sign.

There were no cars parked along Housatonic River Road in Salisbury at the time. Additional “no parking” signs have been added on both sides of the road.

At about 2 p.m., in addition to the New York car at the AT, there were two cars (one from Mississippi) parked on Housatonic River Road by the locked gates at the dam.

On the Falls Village side, there were no cars at 11 a.m. and one at 2 p.m. People could be seen from the bridge playing in the water at Furnace Rock.

Route 7 was closed at the junction of Route 112, which didn’t stop cars from proceeding.

Lime Rock Station Road, the site of last Sunday’s tornado damage, was closed to through traffic but passable.

At the point where the road goes over the railroad tracks, and surrounded by fallen trees and brush, the enterprising and altruistic Eve Janzen, age 7 and a half, and her mother, Lesley Janzen, set up a lemonade stand, one glass for a dollar. (And a choice between green and pink lemonade.) The proceeds were for the neighbors who suffered property damage during the tornado.

There was a surprising amount of traffic along Lime Rock Station/River Road. A utility vehicle came through, checking for downed wires, and indeed there were a few wires down along River Road heading into Cornwall.

Along the river there were a handful of recreation-seekers launching tubes in a slow stretch upstream from the popular Push ’Em Up fishing access site.

Push ’Em Up had three cars, which appeared to belong to anglers.

The Abutments and the Elms access points were deserted.

At the Bend in West Cornwall, two interns from the Housatonic Valley Association’s (HVA) RIO (River Information and Outreach) met up with HVA’s Mike Jastremski (Watershed Conservation Director) and Lindsay Larson (Conservation Projects Manager).

The interns, Holly Streeter from Glastonbury (and a student at the University of Maine) and Gunnar Carlson of Sharon (a student at Hobart College), had the task of taking a survey among whomever they encountered, asking how far the people had traveled and what they plan to do when visiting the area.

The RIO interns also gave out orange trash bags.

Carlson said he enjoys the job. “People come from all over the place. It’s great to get to know the site users.”

“It’s amazing how many different people come here,” said Streeter, who added that the area reminds her of Maine.

Asked if riverside revelers are friendly, both interns said yes. “People are receptive,” Carlson said. “Especially when we give out the bags.”

With Route 7 closed, going farther downstream didn’t seem advisable. Larson did note that the Cellar Hole fishing access site on Route 7 in Sharon did have about half a dozen cars parked there prior to 12:15 p.m., when she arrived at the Bend.