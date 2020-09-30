Lamont opens legislative special session Sept. 29

Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Friday afternoon, Sept. 25, that the state Legislature would convene for a special session on Monday, Sept. 29.

The Connecticut Legislature normally convenes at the beginning of the year, but was disrupted in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, some policy areas to be discussed include:

• Establishing a performance-based regulation to hold the state’s electricity, gas and water companies accountable for the critical services they provide to customers

• Ensuring local officials may administer absentee ballots in a secure and orderly manner during the November 2020 general election

• Aligning Connecticut’s hemp program with federal law and providing opportunities for hemp growers and manufacturers in the state.

Also, four judicial nominations announced over the summer will be considered. According to the news release, “The four judicial nominations include Appellate Court Judge Christine E. Keller to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court; and three Superior Court judges — Judge Joan Alexander, Judge Melanie Cradle and Judge Jose A. Suarez — to fill vacancies on the Appellate Court. Each of the nominations were the subject of public hearings held by the Judiciary Committee in August and then received favorable approvals by the committee.”