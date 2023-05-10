Lakeville Journal’s Riley Klein wins Editor & Publisher award

Riley Klein, Lakeville Journal staff writer and digital video producer, has been recognized as a “Shooting Star, Class of 2023” by Editor & Publisher (E&P), an authoritative voice of the news publishing industry.

Klein, who will be featured with other award winners in the June 2023 issue of E&P, was selected among a group of national entries for his strong reporting, photography and video skills.

After joining The Lakeville Journal last August, Klein’s beat at the paper has expanded beyond producing digital reels for the paper’s social media feeds (@Lakevillejournal and Facebook) to coverage of town and regional issues and a wide variety of sports. He currently covers North Canaan and Cornwall and the Northwest Council of Governments, along with indoor and outdoor sports at public and private schools in the region.

“Riley’s sports writing is creative and clever and his photographs of young athletes in action are grabbing images. He is a rising star in our newsroom,” said John Coston, Lakeville Journal editor-and-chief. “He knows what makes a good story and knows how to tell stories through video, images and words.”

In his own words, Klein, a graduate of Siena College in Loudonville, New York, with a Bachelor of Arts, explained: “Every event, no matter how big or small, has a story to tell. As journalists it’s our job to figure out what that story is and relay it to our readers. Embrace the local community, research your assignments beforehand, and enjoy your front-row seat to the action.”

Published since 1901, E&P originally focused on reporting stories centered on the traditional, legacy news publishing industry, having been described for decades as the “bible of the newspaper industry.” Today E&P reports on all aspects of news media and multimedia news publishing.