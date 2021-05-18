The key to avoiding tick bites: Avoiding ticks

Hiking has become extremely popular during the past year of quarantine, which of course puts more people at risk for picking up a tick, and with it, a case of Lyme disease or another tick-borne disease.

Health officials say that there is expected to be a possibly record-breaking amount of disease-bearing ticks in the Northwest Corner this spring, summer and fall (see the article in the May 20 Lakeville Journal by Debra A. Aleksinas, or online at www.tricornernews.com).

The best way to avoid Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses is to avoid the insects altogether, according to medical experts.

Wearing light-colored clothing makes it easier to find ticks on your body. Wearing a repellent containing 20% DEET or lemon eucalyptus oil helps keep the bloodsuckers at bay. Permethrin is also highly recommended.

When returning from an outing, conduct a full-body tick check, and don’t forget to do the same with pets. Some people suggest that a soapy shower and shampoo are excellent ways to keep ticks from embedding in a host.

The Torrington Area Health District (TAHD) offers the following guidance for removing an embedded tick: Using a fine-point tweezer, grasp the tick at the place of attachment, as close to the skin as possible. Pull the tick straight out. Try not to squeeze the body.

If submitting the tick for testing, place it in a plastic bag or small container. The tick does not need to be alive.

Then wash your hands and disinfect the tweezer and the bite site using rubbing alcohol.

TAHD encourages people to call their doctor for advice on treatment, especially if they experience a fever or rash, since about 25% of ticks are infected with Lyme disease. Removing a tick within two or three hours may prevent disease transmission. “We encourage everyone to do tick checks all year long and to be tick aware — but we also strongly encourage everyone to be in the outdoors for all the health benefits fresh air and exercise offer,” said Stansfield.