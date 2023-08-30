James L. Buckley dies at age 100

James L. Buckley, who spent much of his life in Sharon as a member of a well known and influential family, died on Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Washington. He was 100.

Buckley won an improbable race for U.S. Senate from New York in 1970, served in the Reagan administration and was appointed as a federal appellate judge.

Journal coverage includes an obituary and three stories from our archives — a 2022 interview with veteran news correspondent Brian Ross, a 2015 speech Buckley gave at the Salisbury Forum, and a 1979 interview with late Journal editor Robert Estabrook.